The New York Times Company $NYT Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of New York Times worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in New York Times by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

New York Times Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

