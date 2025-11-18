Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 329,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,497,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

