Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,847,000 after buying an additional 492,504 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,758,000 after buying an additional 345,048 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,434,000 after buying an additional 336,162 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $443.21 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.