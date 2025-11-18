Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,956 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

