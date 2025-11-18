Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 493.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 188,265 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gentex worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 487.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,589,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gentex by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

