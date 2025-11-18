Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IT opened at $226.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.93. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

