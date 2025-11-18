Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 8,095 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4,672.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

