SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

