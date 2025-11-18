Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 8,088 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,526,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Stride by 657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,399.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 97,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

