Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 512,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $306.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $337.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

