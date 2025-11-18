Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,418,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 213,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,434,000 after buying an additional 142,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,313,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

