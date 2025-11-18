Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIQ stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.