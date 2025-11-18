Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.1% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 61,428.9% in the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 87,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

