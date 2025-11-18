Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649,390 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.2% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

