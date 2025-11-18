Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,804.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,246.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,415.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Benchmark raised their price objective on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,139.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

