Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $432,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 485,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 452,391 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 264,061 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 253,734 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IJK opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.