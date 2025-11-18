Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF $RSPS

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

