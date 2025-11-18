SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,593 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $477.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $480.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.