SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 986.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,999 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Uranium Energy worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 900.0% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

