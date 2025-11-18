abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,792,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,768.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.29. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $157.85.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.