VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,989 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 108,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 178,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.