Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

ONEY stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $807.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

