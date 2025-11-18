SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 93,033 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 93,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Olin worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,900 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,191,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Olin by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 569,483 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 443,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 300.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 339,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 254,601 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Stock Down 4.5%

Olin stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Olin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Olin had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fermium Researc upgraded Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Olin and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on Olin in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

