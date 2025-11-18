SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 145,068 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1,086.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Helen of Troy worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $8,951,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,985.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 316,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $14,013,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 985,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 5.1%

HELE stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $431.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.77 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.25 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

