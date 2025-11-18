SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF $TAN

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3,574.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 111,322 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,477,000.

TAN opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

