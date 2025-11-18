SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in Entegris by 73.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 4.5%

Entegris stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.