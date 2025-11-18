SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

