Sonos, Inc. $SONO Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 222.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 96.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 38.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Price Performance

SONO opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sonos has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

