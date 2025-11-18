SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,703 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 369,038 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,967 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,594 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 5,756 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,544,590.48. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,241.60. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $7,149,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

