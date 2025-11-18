Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 904 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.31.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

