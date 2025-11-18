SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Constellium SE $CSTM

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of Constellium worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Constellium by 1,034.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSTM. Wall Street Zen raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.77. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 1.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

