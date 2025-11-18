Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires Shares of 36,927 Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 282.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Wall Street Zen cut Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at $38,306,014.64. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 406,052 shares in the company, valued at $35,667,607.68. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 131,966 shares of company stock worth $10,403,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

