Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Reduces Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $245.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

