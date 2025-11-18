SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,891 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 303.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 98.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $281.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,040.40. This represents a 49.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

