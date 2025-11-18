14,244 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 36.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,143. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Berk purchased 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

