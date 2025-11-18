STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 48,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 55.1% in the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 95,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $11,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 918,263 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.