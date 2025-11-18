Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $26,289,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $22,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5,315.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 196,318 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

