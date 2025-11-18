PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.9%

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

