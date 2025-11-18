Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,808,264.41. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,336 shares of company stock worth $42,990,633. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $212.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

