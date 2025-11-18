PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:DKS opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.