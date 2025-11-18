PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,441 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 12.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.1%

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.3736 dividend. This represents a yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

