PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.44% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 275,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 284,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

