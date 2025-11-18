PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,047,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $760,122.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HII shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $309.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.13 and its 200-day moving average is $263.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

