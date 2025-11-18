PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,789 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in HSBC by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HSBC by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HSBC opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.