GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) vs. biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Financial Review

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares biote and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 15.73% -21.00% 18.26% GlucoTrack N/A N/A -352.05%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 1 1 1 0 2.00 GlucoTrack 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for biote and GlucoTrack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

biote currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares biote and GlucoTrack”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $195.65 million 0.60 $3.16 million $0.79 3.27 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($1,119.80) 0.00

biote has higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than biote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats GlucoTrack on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

