Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 59.43%.The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

