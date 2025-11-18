FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

