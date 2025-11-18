FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 759,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after buying an additional 249,918 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 32.5%

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

