Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,741 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $267.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

