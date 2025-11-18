Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Finland boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $668.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $671.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.